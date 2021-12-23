Mental health is crucial for people of all ages, but young people are more vulnerable than most. They are also more resilient. Our Teen Outreach theme this year is “A Road to Better Mental Health.” We asked teens to share their biggest challenges and how they cope. Here are a few of their thoughts. I promised them anonymity; their ages are 15–17. The challenges are listed in bold.
Losing loved ones:
- Look back and remember the good times – they are always there for you spiritually and try to stay positive.
Disappointing the people who care about me the most and feeling like I let them down, especially my parents:
- Pray and meditate. Develop confidence.
Anxiety and OCD:
- Therapists are great!
I’ll never be great; I’ll always be average. The world will forget about me when I die:
- Think and talk about your achievements. Get a diary to write down your feelings and dreams. Be kind to yourself.
Overwhelming amount of homework:
- Ask teachers about extensions.
Not being able be with my grandparents anymore:
- Connect in other ways – virtually if possible.
My team’s season was ended because of COVID-19:
- Invite your teammates over to hangout.
Feeling frustrated with school and grades. I am too much of a perfectionist:
- Walk away from your homework for a while.
The future:
- Be in the present rather than worrying about something that hasn’t happened yet and talk to others about the things that you are worrying about.
Not having someone to talk to or be there for you when you are going through a tough time:
- Remember you are not alone. Find someone to trust.
My body:
- You are beautiful and do not worry about what everyone else thinks.
Not thinking that anyone will ever love me:
- Lean on friends for help.
Your best friends randomly stop talking to you:
- Hang out with new people.
My insecurities:
- Treat yourself how you would treat your best friend. No one is perfect.
Not getting into your dream college:
- Have confidence.
My favorite guitar has a broken string:
- Create something without using the string you lost.
My friends did not invite me to their party:
- Get involved in a club or organization to meet people with similar interests and goals. Find something that you are passionate about.
Fans were not allowed at the games last year because of COVID-19:
- Give family a live link to events if possible.
The high expectations people have of me gives me anxiety and stresses me out:
- Listen to music. Self-care day. Work with others to share the burden.
Favorite shirt does not fit:
- Tell yourself you look good in another shirt or find another favorite shirt.
No more snow days at school:
- Tell your best jokes.
Bullied on the clothes I choose to wear. I wear them to express myself and others don’t like that:
- Spend time with people who accept you.
Thoughts of not being enough:
- Talk to a close friend or family. Try therapy.
