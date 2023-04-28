Draft Steelers Football

Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones, who was chosen by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the NFL draft, runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. The Pittsburgh Steelers traded up in the first round of the NFL draft to take Jones with the 14th overall selection.

The Steelers haven’t been a big trade-up team when it comes to the draft. They value their picks too much to make the moves necessary to trade them away – unless they feel there is a generational talent available.

In recent years, that’s been a move up in 2003 to get safety Troy Polamalu, a slight bump up to acquire wide receiver Santonio Holmes in 2006, and a move from 20 to 10 to acquire Devin Bush in 2019.

Dale Lolley hosts The Drive on Steelers Nation Radio and writes a Sunday column for the Observer-Reporter.

