Traditions matter to me.
Every year since 2005, I have asked young people to share their New Year’s resolutions in this column. Most years they have similar themes – self-improvement, school success and improved relationships are the most common concerns.
A few teens have been quite eloquent about why they avoid resolutions. One of our alumni, Angela Pinkerton, shared her thoughts in the January 2018 column.
“Personally, I think that resolutions can be good and bad,” she wrote. “It’s a good motivator for some folks. I think though, that starting a new year shouldn’t be when you make a change. People should make changes throughout the year to better themselves. Also, resolutions are only effective when you keep them. Most people give up within the first month, which makes it pointless to even make a resolution for the year.”
This year’s resolutions are from 15- to 17-year-olds, who were asked to answer, “My 2022 New Year’s resolution is ...”
- To spend more time with friends and family and doing hobbies than on my phone/social media.
- Jasmine Amaya
- To eat healthier.
- Laurel Bongiorni
- To use positivity routinely To focus on my passion without interruption. To travel. To learn patience.
- Eden Day
- My New Year’s resolution is to build more relationships and make more friends. I will do so by challenging myself to find things in common with others and complimenting someone daily.
- Mackenzie Figolah
- To stay in the moment and not dwell on the past!!
- Kirra Gerard
- To have more motivation, be more independent and be very driven.
- Amara Garrett
- To build confidence in myself and build my work ethic.
- Mareesa Garrett
- To learn the “Eruption” guitar solo by Van Halen.
- Dexter Greene
- To start living life by not being so serious and stressed. Life seems so heavy for the smallest problems and it throws everything else off balance.
- Emma Hull
- To do better in school and to help out more at home.
- Grace Hutchin
- To get accepted into my dream college. To focus on myself. To do random acts of kindness. To start a new hobby. To get a car.
- Diana P. Jandres
- To put full effort into my certifications.
- Shelby Loar
- To do better in my personal life and school.
- Issiah Patterson
- I hope to work hard on schooling and focus on myself to become the best version I can.
- Leah Stein
Have a question? Send it to Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski’s email podmj@healthyteens.com.