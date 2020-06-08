For the second time now, I have watched as one of my children has walked across the gymnasium to get their high school diploma. Last week, it was my middle child, my youngest daughter. Her school year was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered schools and businesses all over the country. Her last day of physical school was March 13.
She worked online, as did many students. She completed her coursework in both her honors curriculum at the high school as well as her classes at Western Area Career and Technology Center, from which she will graduate the welding program later this month. She was the only honors graduate in her class who also earned a WACTC certificate. Her father and I are incredibly proud of her.
The senior class was divided into three separate graduations because of the continued COVID-related restrictions on gatherings. As an honor graduate, she was in the first group and had to be there just after 4 p.m.
I normally work until after that, so we had some rushing around to do to try to coordinate my oldest daughter, me, and the rest of the family into one car and get to the school on time.
When we arrived, we put our masks on and joined the - far smaller than normal - throng of excited parents and nervous students who entered the high school gymnasium. After a few minutes, the music started and the students filed in to take their seats. Three students gave speeches about overcoming obstacles and facing challenges, and then it was the moment each parent had been waiting for.
One at a time, each student walked towards the stage, fist-bumped the school board president, and received their diploma. Last in line was our daughter. We took pictures, did a little cat-calling and whistling, and shed a few tears. Then it was over.
We had just reached the car when my newly graduated daughter asked if she had given me the keys on the way into the school. When I said "no," she said she thought she may have left them in the ignition. Sure enough, the keys were visible inside the locked car. She then added that her spare key was in her purse — which was also locked in the car.
A call to AAA told us a truck was in the area and could be dispatched to us in under 20 minutes. When it arrived, it was a huge wrecker. The driver pulled up to our car and we did the paperwork. Then we had our daughter stand for a picture in her cap and gown in front of the wrecker while the driver gave a thumbs up in the background.
He quickly jimmied the lock and popped open the door.
Immediately, the car alarm began going off, and it took half a minute for my daughter to get it silenced. By that time, nearly everyone left in the parking lot was looking our way.
We were all laughing so hard by the time we piled back into the car and headed out of the lot. We headed to grab a celebratory dinner, teasing her about the keys the whole way.
It is quite a memory of our daughter’s first moments as an adult that we will likely never forget.