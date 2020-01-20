Robert Saghy, a senior education major from Canonsburg, has been named to Heidelberg Unviersity’s fall semester dean’s list.
Courtney Buchanan of Eighty Four was named to the Cedarville University dean’s list for fall 2019.
Jamie Lynn Moore was named to the Waynesburg University fall 2019 dean’s list for the eighth consecutive semester. She is a nursing major and the daughter of James and Paula Moore of Washington.
Trinity graduate Cameron Meier, daughter of Eric and Julie Meier of Washington, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Point Park University with a 3.6 GPA. She is the granddaughter of Fred and Eva Lou Engle.
