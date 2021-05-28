Madison Brooks was named to the Clarion University of Pennsylvania spring 2021 dean’s list. A 2019 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School, she is the daughter of Valerie and Carl Brooks of Waynesburg and the granddaughter of Mary and Terry Hendershot of Fairview W.Va. Brooks is an early childhood education major. She is a member of the track and field team, and participated in PSACS this spring. She is a member of the Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in education.
Dusty Morrison was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. A 2019 Canon-McMillan High School graduate, she is the daughter of Cindy and Harold Morris of McDonald. Morrison is the granddaughter of Joe and Connie Ropos of Oakdale. She is a communication-digital media specialization major with a minor in history. Morrison is a member of Tri Sigma sorority.