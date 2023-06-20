Jonathan Moyer made the dean’s list during the spring semester at Bucknell University. An environmental geosciences major, Moyer is the son of Cherie and Mark Moyer and the grandson of Frank and Barbara Moyer of Washington and the late Dennis and Joan Lytle. Moyer is the secretary of the Bucknell University Geological Society and graduated from Bishop Canevin High School in 2020.
