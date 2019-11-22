Oscar Tshiebwe scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season and West Virginia rolled to a 69-44 win against Boston University on Friday night.
Jermaine Haley added 13 points and Derek Culver scored 10 for West Virginia (4-0).
Walter Whyte scored 13 points and Jonas Harper had 10 for the Terriers (3-3).
The Mountaineers scored the first 11 points of the game and led by as many as 18 midway through the first half. They extended a 36-23 halftime lead to as many as 28 in the second half.
Boston University committed 22 turnovers and was limited to 33% shooting (17 of 52).
The Terriers had their two-game winning streak snapped. They were coming off an emotional 78-70 win at South Carolina on Tuesday.
West Virginia is off to a 4-0 start for the first time in three years.
Forward Gabe Osabuohien saw his first action for West Virginia, three months after his transfer from Arkansas. The NCAA approved the junior’s waiver request for immediate eligibility this week. Osabuohien had two rebounds, two fouls and a turnover in 14 minutes.
Duquesne 69, Air Force 63: Marcus Weathers and Michael Hughes combined for 21 points and 17 rebounds as Duquesne defeated Air Force 69-63 at the Junkanoo Jam in the Bahamas.
Weathers buried 6 of 8 shots from the floor and grabbed eight rebounds for the unbeaten Dukes (5-0). Hughes hit 5 of 7 shots and led all rebounders with nine. Maceo Austin scored 11, while Sincere Carry pitched in with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Lavelle Scottie had 19 points and seven rebounds to pace the Falcons (2-4). A.J. Walker and reserve Ryan Swan each scored 13.
Women’s results
Waynesburg 70, Houghton 61: Brooke Fuller scored 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds, leading Waynesburg to its first win fo the season, 70-61, over Houghton in a non-conference game at Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse.
Waynesburg (1-3) trailed 14-11 after one quarter but rebounded to take a 30-28 halftime lead before breaking out for 25 points in the third quarter.
Fuller led a ablanced Waynebsurg offense that included three players in ddouble figures. Andrea Orlosky scored 14 points and Anika Dansby had 13. Both Orlosky and Dansby went 8-for-10 at the free-throw line.
Alex Steele scored 15 points for Houghton (1-5).
