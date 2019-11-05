Sincere Carry had 23 points as Duquesne routed visiting Princeton 94-67 on Tuesday night in a season opener for both teams.
Duquesne erased a 14-point first-half deficit by shooting 64 percent in the second half. Duquesne hit four 3-pointers early in the second half to take a 54-50 lead and spark a 25-4 run.
Baylee Steele had 19 points, five steals and three blocks for Duquesne. Marcus Weathers added 16 points and seven rebounds. Duquesne turned 17 Princeton turnovers into 34 points.
Drew Friberg and Richmond Aririguzoh each scored 19 points for the Tigers. Jaelin Llewellyn had 15 points.
Duquesne faces Lamar at home next Tuesday. Princeton plays San Francisco on the road on Saturday.
Penn State 84, Maryland-Eastern Shore 46: Lamar Stevens scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half and Penn State pulled away from Maryland-Eastern Shore 84-46 in the opener for both teams.
Myles Dread added 15 points with five 3-pointers and Mike Watkins chipped in 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Nittany Lions who improved to 8-1 in season openers under coach Patrick Chambers.
Penn State also got 10 points apiece from Myreon Jones, Curtis Jones Jr. and Izaiah Brockington on a night the Nittany Lions combined for 12 3-pointers and made 50 pefcent of their field goals.
A.J. Cheeseman led Maryland-Eastern Shore with nine points.
The Nittany Lions started with a 9-0 run and never looked back. They held the Hawks to just one basket over the first four minutes and forced 11 of their 19 turnovers in the first half.
No. 4 Duke 68, No. 3 Kansas 66: Tre Jones scored 15 points and Cassius Stanley added 11 of his 13 points in the second half to help No. 4 Duke beat third-ranked Kansas 68-66 in the opener of the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.
While Duke doesn’t have the star-studded freshmen class of last season of Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett, coach Mike Krzyzewski may have a more balanced team, capable of making plays down the stretch when needed.
Trailing 61-60 with 2:29 left, Stanley drove to the basket and made the layup and was fouled. The freshman guard converted the free throw to give the Blue Devils a one-point lead.
Devon Dotson missed a layup on the other end and Jones then hit a jumper that bounced off the rim twice before dropping in with 1:33 left.
Marcus Garrett got the Jayhawks back within one. After a miss by the Blue Devils, Kansas turned the ball over with 37 seconds left. It was the Jayhawks 28th turnover of the game. Jones then converted two free throws with 26.2 seconds left.
Kansas had chances, but couldn’t convert until Dotson banked in a meaningless 3-pointer at the buzzer. He finished with 17 points.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.