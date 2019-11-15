Sophomore forward Primo Zini gave Washington & Jefferson the lead for good by converting a three-point play with 1:12 remaining, and added two free throws with eight seconds left as the Presidents edged Morrisville State 63-59 Friday night in the Buffalo State Coles Classic.
It was the third close game to start the season for W&J and the third victory by the Presidents (3-0). W&J led 38-29 at halftime but Morrisville State (1-1) battled back in the second half and led 58-57 with less than two minutes remaining.
Zini’s three-point play put W&J back on top and the teams each added a free throw to make it 61-59.
Morrisville State (1-1) had two chances to tie or take the lead but W&J’s Nicholas Campalong blocked one shot and the Mustangs committed a turnover, which set up Zini’s two game-clinching free throws.
Cameron Seeman led W&J with 17 points. Zini and Zach Queen each contributed 12 points. Zini had a team-high nine rebounds.
Justin Mitchell scored a game-high 20 points for Morrisville State.
John Carroll 78, Waynesburg 58: Ryan Berger scored 22 points and John Carroll used a 17-2 run in the first half to defeat Waynesburg 78-58 in the Greg Richard Memorial Classic at Allegheny College.
It was the season opener for both teams and the debut of new Waynesburg head coach Tim Fusina.
John Carroll led 13-12 and then went on the big run that forged a 30-14 lead and Waynesburg never recovered. The Yellow Jackets trailed 42-29 at halftime.
Waynesburg was held to 39 percent shooting and the Yellow Jackets couldn’t overcome 23 turnovers.
Matt Popeck was the only Waynesburg player to score in double figures. He finished with 16.
Jackson Sartain scored 19 points for John Carroll.
Duquesne 58, Lipscomb 36: Marcus Weathers and Michael Hughes both had double-doubles and Duquesne easily beat Lipscomb 58-36 in a game played at La Roche University.
Weathers had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Hughes added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Dukes (3-0). Baylee Steele had 13 points and Sincere Carry added six assists.
Neither team shot well. Duquesne made 22 of 60 shots (36.7%) and Lipscomb made just 14 field goals in 48 attempts (29.2%).
The Dukes had an advantage in most other statistical categories, including 38-26 in points in the paint, 24-11 in points off turnovers and 12-4 in assists.
Ahsan Asadullah had 14 points for the Bisons (1-3).
Women’s result
Wash & Jeff 71, Case Western Reserve 64: Aleena McDaniel scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, powering Washington & Jefferson to a 71-64 victory over Case Western Reserve in the Springhill Suites Tip-Off Tournament at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
McDaniel helped W&J (2-0) overcome a 37-32 halftime deficit. The Presidents outscored Case Western 23-11 in the third quarter and managed to maintain its lead in the fourth quarter despite the Spartans twice closing to within two points.
Paige Morningstar scored 13 points for the Presidents. Lauren Gilbert had 11 points and Tori Boalton scored 10.
Abbey Lawrence scored a game-high 21 points for Case Western.
In the first game of the event, Otterbein defeated Carnegie Mellon, 70-41.
