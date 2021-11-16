Peters Township High School students and staff in need of a little caffeine pick-me-up don’t have to travel far.
The ribbon was cut on The Coffee Tree Roasters shop at the school Thursday and features the combined efforts of business students and students with special needs. A “soft opening” was held previously, allowing students the opportunity to learn various aspects of the coffee shop, which has other locations in the Pittsburgh area.
It has gone quite well: Long lines have been formed by folks waiting to make a purchase.
“We have our very own Coffee Tree Roasters branch at Peters Township High School,” said Joie Conroy, assistant principal. “We have special education students and regular education students working together in all aspects of running the store.”
Business students are handling the behind the scenes duties, such as ordering inventory and keeping track of sales.
“I think this is an amazing opportunity that the high school has given us,” said junior Julia Scarton. “It’s really nice getting to work with the life skills students. Working right alongside them is such a beautiful thing.”
Lauren Stawartz, business teacher, said the coffee shop operation is part of the Business 101 curriculum.
“They get the hands-on experience that you just can’t get from a textbook,” she said. “Our students are looking through the inventory and what we need and going through the process of ordering that.”
Inventory is stocked based on data, such as what more popular beverages are. Students decided on the design for the shop’s signage and developed the menu.
Students with special needs are among those working in the coffee shop, making drinks and filling orders.
Once a week, students travel to The Coffee Tree Roasters warehouse in West Mifflin, where they take on various tasks, such as filling orders for various Coffee Tree Roasters locations, weighing and packaging merchandise or labeling merchandise with price tags.
“I’ve really seen a lot of growth from the students we take there,” said Laura Shehab, special education teacher. “They’re learning their tasks. They’re doing them as independently as possible. They’re learning a lot of teamwork. They’re learning a lot of vocational skills.”
“It’s absolutely amazing,” added Marissa Clancy, special education teacher. “I don’t think that we could ever design something where we could teach the kids the skills that we are currently teaching. These kids are going to leave this high school with skills we could have never otherwise given them. “
Senior Colby Reitz has enjoyed working at The Coffee Tree Roasters, making lattes and coffee, greeting customers and making deliveries to the classrooms.
“That’s fun to do,” said Reitz, who cut the ribbon. “I like to think I’m very friendly toward the customers. I’ve enjoyed this very much. I’ve learned to make some coffee. It’s pretty easy in there.”
Reitz also has been helping to train some of his fellow students and has made trips to the warehouse.
“The warehouse is like going to another job,” Reitz said. “You go there and help out.”
The Coffee Tree Roasters is open at the high school from 7 until 7:35 a.m. for students. During the first and second period of the class day, online orders are taken from school staff members or for any meeting that may be taking place.
“Our kids will take the orders, fill the drinks and also deliver them,” Conroy said.
Patty Kelly, director of pupil services, said this project is helping the special education students with the transition portion of their individual education plans, preparing them for employment and independent living.
“This is what we have in-house now to help develop those transition skills, those employment skills, but we actually take it to a real-life skill where they’re actually doing it,” Kelly said. “It’s really about them developing skills to help them transition into adult life.”
The project also involves media and technical education students.
Jean Swoope, owner of The Coffee Tree Roasters, said Peters is the third school where a branch has opened, with the others being Thomas Jefferson and South Park high schools. She was on hand for Thursday’s ribbon cutting.
“It is, without a doubt, of all the things I do on any given day, the most exciting project that we have taken on,” Swoope said. “Partnering with the schools has been amazing.”
Scarton recommends anyone stopping by for a beverage.
“It’s definitely popular among many students,” she said. “It’s been such a success.”