City Mission in Washington continued its tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need.
It was a different atmosphere than last year when COVID-19 precautions limited how many volunteers City Mission could utilize, and food was offered buffet style.
This year, the City Mission was more akin to a full-service restaurant. Volunteers took orders and brought the food to the tables.
“We want the residents to relax and feel like it’s a home. That’s why we do the sit-down dinner,” said Judy Sandy, the food service manager for City Mission.
City Mission began in the morning with breakfast – waffles, home fries, eggs, sausage and bacon, to name a few of the options.
Later in the afternoon, they brought out a turkey with all the trimmings for a Thanksgiving dinner.
The meals were not just available to City Mission’s residents, as the doors were open for anyone in the community needing food or people to spend the holidays with.
Sandy estimated they would serve about 80 people at dinner. Though City Mission spends every day of the year providing to the less fortunate, Sandy said they try to go the extra mile for Thanksgiving.
“It’s to get waited on and have a sit-down meal given to them. That’s something that they don’t get anymore. It’s more a home atmosphere,” Sandy said.
City Mission can provide the meals thanks to generous donations from the community and local partners.
