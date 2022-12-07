Washington Christian Outreach is distributing toys for the holidays, as it does each year. Toys remain available and people can stop by to pick up some of the donated items today from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as well as on Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those who could not make it this week. “That room back there is full of new toys,” said Debbie Boardley, the outreach’s assistant director, pointing to a room in the back of the facility at 119 Highland Ave. “We’re being very, very generous this year so we can empty that room out because next week we’ll get more.”
Mar 16
Mar 16
