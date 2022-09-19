Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was suspended by the NFL for four games Monday for violating its personal conduct policy.
Gay was arrested in January in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, and charged with misdemeanor criminal property of damage of less than $1,000. Gay’s representative, Maxx Lepselter, said at the time that Gay broke a vacuum that belonged to the mother of his son during an argument in which nobody was harmed.
Gay agreed to a diversion program in June to resolve the criminal case.
There was no appeal of the penalty, so Gay will miss Sunday’s game in Indianapolis along with games against Tampa Bay, Las Vegas and Buffalo.
NFL rules prohibit him from interacting with the team during the first two weeks.
Bucs’ Evans suspended one game: Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans has been suspended without pay for one game for his role in a scuffle that resulted in him and New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore being ejected from the Buccaneers-Saints game.
The NFL said Monday that Evans violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules by knocking Lattimore to the ground when the Buccaneers star intervened in a confrontation that initially involved Lattimore and Bucs teammates Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette.
Evans, who can appeal the decision, was suspended for next Sunday’s home game against the Green Bay Packers.
It’s not the first suspension of Evans’ career. The other, a one-game ban in 2017, also involved Evans knocking Lattimore to the ground during a Bucs-Saints matchup at the Superdome.
Police probe fan’s contact with Cardinals’ QB: Police in Las Vegas said Monday they’re investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders.
Murray was high-fiving front-row spectators at Allegiant Stadium following Byron Murphy Jr.’s game-ending fumble return on Sunday when a man appeared to reach out and smack Murray in the face with an open hand.
Video showed Murray appear stunned, but not injured, then attempt to identify the attacker in the mostly happy crowd.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that he hadn’t seen the video of the alleged altercation.
“I was just told about it,” Kingsbury said. “But I think that guy’s a lowlife, whoever did it, and I hope they arrest him, he gets fired and can never go to another game.”
Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesman, confirmed that a battery complaint was made about 6:30 p.m. at the stadium. The report was not immediately available.
