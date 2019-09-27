As temperatures drop, my taste buds shift. Instead of craving the light, fruity beers of sweet summer afternoons poolside, I reach for heavier brews. I begin to select maltier, hoppier beers: stouts, porters, red ales and full-bodied India pale ales. Mango, orange and lime make way for pumpkin, maple and coffee undertones. I don’t think I’m alone in that inclination.
I’m sure you’ve noticed, if you’re a fan of craft brews, the market has been flooded as of late with these hazy IPAs. Also known as the New England-style IPA or NEIPA, it was initially crafted to counter heavier west coast IPAs.
Sours, too, are increasingly popular. These puckering pours seem self-explanatory, but can prove incredibly complex in flavor and body. The name “sours” is a catchall for a family of beers, really, united by the way they’re made: wild bacteria and yeasts. More standard beers leave a lot less up to chance with the brewing process. Their surprising and unpredictable taste, along with a tart finish, make sours one of my all-time favorites, no matter the weather.
The hallmark of these both are their taste. I don’t want to give too much away, but if this introductory column strikes your fancy, I highly recommend reading Scott Beveridge’s story on the trend locally.
As much as I would love to hook an entire magazine on beer, we have more to offer this time around for our readers not intrigued by craft beer trends. More into the restoration of historical architecture? Check out Kristen Emery’s piece on Patrick Garman and the McKean Mansion. Don’t take my word for it, though. Look at the photos of this unique and impressive space. The gorgeous shots alone will draw you in to read more on the work that’s made this beauty on the hill shine once more.
And, of course, we have our cover story. Take a stroll with Dave Zuchowski through the Frick Car and Carriage Museum in Pittsburgh. More than just a repository for antique cars, visitors to the collection will learn about the independence these new technologies afforded working-class families. The museum has a temporary exhibit set to run through October on how transportation was used for sport and recreation in the early twentieth century. Be sure to read the story for more.
Whatever you’re drinking this fall, whether it be Octoberfest beer, apple cider or a pumpkin spice latte, I hope you enjoy it with the ones you love.
Until next time,
Thank you for Reading.
