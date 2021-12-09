The Charleroi couple arrested last month and charged with hiding their infant baby’s body behind the bedroom wall in their apartment is now accused of killing the child.
Alan Wayne Hollis, 27, and Kylie Lynn Wilt, 25, both of 710 Lookout Ave., were charged Thursday with homicide and a slew of other felony counts in the death of their young son after his body was found by Charleroi Regional police Nov. 4 following a wellness check.
The couple originally claimed the boy died of sudden infant death syndrome in February at 1005 Upper Crest Ave. in Charleroi, but court documents indicated the child was last seen by a pediatrician in September 2020. Text messages between the couple shows them discussing the child in November 2020, although it’s unclear when exactly the child died.
At some point after his death, the couple placed the baby’s body in a plastic crate that was stored in the laundry room at the Upper Crest Avenue apartment, according to court documents. They later moved the body to the Lookout Avenue residence and placed the boy, who was still wrapped in blankets in the plastic tote, in a cubbie hole and installed drywall in front of it, Charleroi Regional police said.
Court documents, which identify the child only by the initials “AH,” indicated the boy suffered multiple rib fractures that were in various stages of healing while he was alive. He also suffered a broken rib near his sternum around the time of his death, according to the preliminary autopsy findings. A cause of death is still pending the final autopsy report.
The couple continued to collect food stamp money for several children, including “AH” after he died. A wellness check in early November by the county’s Children and Youth Services looking for the child, whose location was unknown, led to police getting involved. Eventually, the couple admitted to placing the child’s body inside the wall of their residence.
“It’s heinous, and what we’re trying to do is get justice for this little baby,” Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said.
In addition to the homicide charge, the couple faces felony counts of child endangerment and aggravated assault, along with misdemeanor charges of concealing the death of a child, evidence tampering, obstruction of justice and abuse of a corpse. An additional conspiracy charge is also tied to each of the counts.
Hollis and Wilt were arraigned Thursday morning by District Judge Eric Porter. Both are jailed without bond because of the homicide charge.
The earlier charges filed immediately after the baby’s body was found were withdrawn so the newer charges can proceed.