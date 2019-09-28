Cameron Champ shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 in windy conditions Saturday to take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Safeway Open.
Champ, who grew up in Sacramento about 65 miles northeast of Silverado Resort, narrowly missed a sixth birdie on No. 17 after nearly driving the green. He had a 14-under 202 total.
Sebastian Muñoz (67), Adam Hadwin (67) and Nick Taylor (70) were 11 under, and Chez Reavie (69), Collin Morikawa (70), Justin Thomas (71) and Nick Watney (72) followed at 10 under.
Second-round leader Bryson DeChambeau was 8 under after a 76. DeChambeau bogeyed Nos. 3 and 10, double-bogeyed No. 13 then ran into big trouble after hitting his second shot on No. 18 over the grandstands around the green and into a patch of reeds.
Following a lengthy discussion with course officials, DeChambeau took a drop and flopped a shot back over the grandstands onto the green 10 feet from the pin. He two-putted for par.
Hur keeps lead with strong finish: Mi Jung Hur kept her two-stroke lead in the Indy Women in Tech Championship, birdieing five of the final eight holes for a 6-under 66.
Hur rebounded from an opening bogey with a birdie on the par-5 second. She added birdies on Nos. 9, 11, 13, 14, 16 and 18 to get to 17 under at Brickyard Crossing, the layout that features four holes inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.
“This is my first time ever in my life I had a lead all three rounds,” Hur said. “So, I just want to keep it. ... There is lots of pressure, for sure, no matter where I am,” Hur said. “I’m just trying to enjoy my golf and trying to talking a lot with my caddie. That way it’s easy to not think about my like game more, because you have a lot of pressure.”
The South Korean player won the Ladies Scottish Open last month for her third LPGA Tour victory.
She doubled her lead with the birdie on 18.
“That was my best birdie for all three rounds,” Hur said. “Before I putt it, I was thinking about it. I knew I was ahead by one and I was thinking two-shot lead would be a little bit easier for me for tomorrow.”
Hur opened with a 63 to take a two-stroke lead and kept in Friday with a 70 in windy conditions.
Marina Alex, coming off the United States’ Solheim Cup loss to Europe, was second after a 64.
Maria Torres had a 66 to get to 13 under. She’s trying to become the first player from Puerto Rico to win on the tour. Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen was 12 under after a 64.
Rohanna tied for 28th: Rachel Rohanna struggled through the middle part of her second round to shoot 1-over 72 to be in a tie for 28th place at the Symetra Tour’s IOA Golf Classic in Longwood, Fla.
Rohanna shot a 2-under 69 Friday, however, four bogeys on holes seven through 12 erased a fast start. She birdied her first two holes of the day.
Marta Sanz Barrio leads Sophia Popov by one stroke at 11 under entering today’s final round.
