Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Dale Carnegie of Western Pennsylvania announced on Wednesday they have forged a partnership that will enable chamber members to access the Carnegie organization’s digital library of professional training courses and events.
Chamber members will receive a special code to access courses at a discount.
Dale Carnegie has provided courses globally for more than a century, from leadership to public speaking training. Courses today are in-person and live online. Most training courses qualify for Continuing Education Units and Education Credits.
Chamber president Jeff Kotula said members of the Mon Valley Regional, Peters Township, Greater Canonsburg and Monongahela Area chambers of commerce can access the course at the Washington chamber’s discount.
For more information, visit Dale Carnegie or call John Glaneman, 724-263-5594.