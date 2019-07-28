Carpenter - Leckie

Jessica Carpenter and J. Alexander Leckie were united in marriage Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington. The Reverend Michelle Trumble officiated 5 p.m. ceremony. A reception followed at the resort, with live music provided by the Bachelor Boys Band.
Jessica is the daughter of Gary and Theresa Carpenter of Stoystown. J. Alexander’s parents are J. Scott and Patricia A. Leckie of Washington.
The bride was given in marriage by her father.
Serving as bridesmaids were Kristie Berkebile of Stoystown, sister of the bride; Elizabeth Leckie of Stanford, Calif., sister of the groom; and Michelle Kaltenbaugh of Ralphton, sister of the bride.
Groomsmen were Derik Berkebile of Stoystown, brother-in-law of the bride; and Kevin Kennedy of Fallon, Nev., brother-in-law of the groom.
The bride’s nephews, Connor and Carter Berkebile, served as ring bearers.
The bride is a registered nurse for PennState Health and a nursing clinical instructor for Harrisburg Area Community College.
The groom is an anesthesiologist for WellSpan Health and PennState Health.
The couple make their home in Dillsburg.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Newzware Subscription