BUSBY - GRAY

Alison Busby and Matthew Gray were united in marriage Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church in Washington. The 3 p.m. ceremony was officiated by the groom's uncle, the Rev. John Adams. A reception followed at the Pittsburgh Airport Marriott, Coraopolis.
Alison is the daughter of Gregrey and Patricia Busby of Columbia. Her grandparents are the late Leslie and Nancy Ann Busby, and Shirley and the late Earl Glick of Lebanon.
Matthew's parents are Thomas and Mary Ann Gray of Bethel Park. He is the grandson of Mary and the late William Adams of Bethel Park, and the late Robert and Velma Gray.
Tricia Smoker of Marietta served as matron of honor for her sister. Bridesmaids were Noelle Willoughby of New Holland, sister of the bride; Sara Evanoff of Butler, Jillian Orr of Smithfield and Kate Sushell of Lawrence, all friends of the bride; and Christina Walsh of Floral Park, N.Y., and Ann Marie Traul of Columbus, Ohio, both sisters of the groom. Elsie Smoker, niece of the bride, was the flower girl.
The groom's brother, Thomas Gray of Columbus, Ohio, served as best man. Groomsmen were Michael Adams of Upper St. Clair, cousin of the groom; Daniel Kerr of Nutley, N.J., Joseph McIntyre of Hackettstown, N.J., and Brandon Schmoyer of Philadelphia, all friends of the groom; Steven Busby of Marietta, brother of the bride; and Adam Dutil of McMurray and Andrew Byers of Lancaster, both friends of the groom. Serving as ring bearer was Thomas Gray, nephew of the groom.
The bride is a 2008 graduate of Columbia High School and a 2012 graduate of Waynesburg University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education/Special Education. In 2014 she received her Masters of Education in Industrial Technology, also from Waynesburg University. She is currently a special education teacher for Southeastern Greene School District in Greensboro, and a cheerleading coach for Waynesburg University.
The groom is a 2005 graduate of Bethel Park High School and a 2010 graduate of Pennsylvania State University, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering. He is currently a supervisory mining engineer for the Mine Safety and Health Administration in Pittsburgh.
After a honeymoon to Jamaica, the couple make their home in Washington.
