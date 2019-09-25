Members of Burgettstown’s Union High School Class of 1957 held their 62-year class reunion and 80th birthday party at Undo’s Restaurant in Weirton, W.Va., August 17, 2019. Pictured from left are: (front row) Tom Reed, Sue Massengill Bender, Donald Mike, Roberta Grabski Kist, June Dalverny Schollaert, Glenda Holland Stavroulakis, Gerry Pirih Sabo, Mary Ann Sarnicke Delprato, Carol Cumer Kilcoyne, Betty Stone Riffee; (second row) JoAnn LaRocka Windsheimer, Marlene Delfrato Cornelius, Virginia Morra Sherasky, Janet Sugio Elich, Jean Robert Baltich, Miriam Cassidy Bailey, Ann Miller Jones, Eileen Turkily Daniels, Larry Rodriquez, Janet Penderville Crawford, Rosemary Nice Lyons, Stephana Mis Iannetti, Mary Ann Kuzcyk Biagotti; (third row) Joseph Antonetti, George Elich, George Pescho, Robert Grabski, Richard Barish, Roy Strope, Nelson Rudy, Michael Miller; (fourth row) William Donati, Charles Cunningham.
Latest News
Reader Poll
Latest e-Edition
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 30
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 5
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.