Trinity High School Class of 1949 held its 70-year reunion September 7, 2019, at Tower Restaurant in Washington. Twenty-seven were in attendance, 17 of which were class members. Pictured from left are: (first row) George Lantz, Clarice Beecham Killen, Peggy Hupp Kiskadden, Donald Smith, Roberta Henderson Sprowles, Joan Mankey, Sally Dubelle Romano, Joseph Romano; (second row) Virginia Bannister Santelli, Marjorie Ashmore Cunningham, Joan Moninger Piatt, Betty Ames Naser (secretary), Dorothy Mounts Stein, Lois Scott Walter (treasurer), Donald Gardner (president), George Ward, Wray Lang.
