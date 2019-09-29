Charlie and Bob Roche of Mt. Lebanon announce the engagement of their daughter, Bridget, to Rory Vaughan, son of Colleen and Thomas Vaughan of Batavia, Ill.

The bride-to-be is a 2002 graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School. In 2006, she graduated with honors with a bachelor’s degree in economics and accounting from Loyola University in Chicago. She currently is managing director for Grant Thornton LLP in Chicago.

The future groom is a 2000 graduate of Batavia High School and a 2005 graduate of Purdue University. In 2010, he received an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management. He is currently working in the market research field at IRI.

A February wedding is planned.

