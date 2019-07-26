WHITFIELD - 50 years

Terry and Darlene Whitfield of Washington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to the New England states. They will have a family dinner in August.

Mr. and Mrs. Whitfield were married July 26, 1969, in Meadowlands Methodist Church by the Rev. Howell Jones.

Mr. Whitfield retired in 2012 from Dynamet, Inc. Mrs. Whitfield retired from working at both Washington and Canonsburg hospitals.

They are the parents of Kelli McClain and Steven (Nicole) Whitfield.

They have five grandchildren, Logan (John) Crawford, Bradyn McClain, Tyler, Carly and Carson Whitfield; and one great-granddaughter, Isobel Crawford.

