Charles and Peggy White of Claysville celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.
The couple was married August 17, 1969, in Canonsburg.
They have four sons, Charles M. White Jr. of McKeesport, Kevin (Heather) White of Sharpsville, Daniel (Emily) White of Peters Township and Douglas (Alicia) White of Strabane.
They also have 10 grandchildren, Logan White, Brooke White, Kaia White, Olivia White, Caitlyn White, Christopher White, Ryan White, Owen White, Michael Boyd and Matthew Boyd; and one great-grandchild, Ariella Rose Coburn.
Mr. White retired from the Social Security Administration. Mrs. White retired from Mayview State Hospital.
They will celebrate with a trip to Florida next month.
