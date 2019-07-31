Richard and Kathleen (Stickle) Setto of Houston are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary while on a family vacation at the beach.
The couple was married August 2, 1969, in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Canonsburg, by the Rev. Nicholas C. Dattilo.
They have two children, Michael (Robin) and Matthew, and two grandchildren, Mason and Maxwell.
Mr. Setto worked for RCA for 18 years and then Staley Communication, retiring after 31 years of service.
Mrs. Setto retired from Washington and Jefferson College's Office of Admissions after 24 years.
