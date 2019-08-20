PICCOLO - 50 years

Paul and Bobbie Piccolo of Washington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Alaska. While there, the couple visited many towns, took a rafting trip, a cruise on Resurrection Bay, went flightseeing, and landed and walked on Ruth Glacier in Denali National Park. In addition to celebrating with family, they have a New England/Canadian cruise planned in September.
Mr. and Mrs. Piccolo were married August 23, 1969, in St. Hilary Church, Washington.
They have two children, Angela (Shawn) Gray of Washington and Brian Piccolo of Roscommon, Mich.
Their grandchildren are Colton Gray, Olivia Gray, Ellie Piccolo and Mia Piccolo.
Mr. Piccolo is retired from electrical maintenance at Washington Steel Corporation.
Mrs. Piccolo is a retired Registered Nurse, having worked at Washington Co. Health Center, Canonsburg Hospital and West Penn Oncology Network.