John "Murph" and Jonna (Sixt) Murphy of Washington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a road trip to visit family and friends, and a first time ever cruise to the Western Caribbean.
The couple was married August 30, 1969, in St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in Springville, N.Y.
Their children are John Dustin "Dusty" Murphy of Washington and Jason Paul (Crystal) Murphy of Evansville, Ind.
Both Mr. and Mrs. Murphy retired after working together most of their lives. They met in 1967 at Nuclear Fuel Services in West Valley, N.Y., and for the last 40 years worked together as support service contractors at Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration sites in South Carolina and Washington state, and at DOE/NNSA headquarters in Washington, D.C.
