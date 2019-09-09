MINTON - 60 years

Frank and Evelyn Minton of Washington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family picnic.
The couple was married September 12, 1959, in Graysville.
They have four daughters, Christy (Brad) Newton of Camp Hill, and Carol (Mike) Schilinski, Sharon (Eric) Belleville and Jill (Joe) Celender, all of Washington.
Their grandchildren are Michael and Ryan (Halie) Schilinski, Ashley and Zachary (Jamie) Pasquariello, Trey and Trent Belleville, and Luke and Nathan Celender. They also have two great-grandchildren.
Mr. Minton retired from West Penn Wire. Mrs. Minton retired from South Franklin Township. They are both members of Central Assembly of God in Houston.
