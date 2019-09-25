KOZIEL - 25 years

John and Vera Koziel of Houston will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary tomorrow.
The couple was married September 30, 1994, in Canonsburg.
They have four children, Danny Koziel of Emmaus, Bill (Carolyn) Shuba of Canonsburg, Dr. Todd Shuba of Pittsburgh and Amy (George) Wiles of Canonsburg.
Their grandchildren are Mackenzie, Corrine and Colin Koziel, and Haley and Zoey Shuba.
Mr. Koziel retired from Coopers Industries. Mrs. Koziel is a retired Pennsylvania state employee.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.