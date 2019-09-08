Robert and Jean (Johnson) Evans of Washington celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at a family gathering at their son’s home.
The couple were married September 5, 1959, at the Second United Presbyterian Church, Washington, by the Rev. Ray Jones.
Mr. and Mrs. Evans have two sons, Dr. Robert (Elaine) Evans of Washington and Philip (Tammy) Evans of Bruceton Mills, W.Va.
They have three grandsons, Dr. Ryan Evans, Dr. Geoffrey Evans and Samuel Evans.
Mr. Evans is a retired clinical psychologist from Washington Hospital and served 22 years on the Planning Commission of Amwell Township. Mrs. Evans is a retired nurse from Washington Hospital.
