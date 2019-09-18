George and Sue (Mace) Dicks of Washington celebrated their 60th diamond wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
The couple was married September 12, 1959, in Broad Street Baptist Church, Washington.
They have three children, Joseph (Paula) Dicks of Eighty Four, Mark (Tammy) Dicks of Jefferson and Cindee (Keith) Hill of Rostraver Township.
They are the grandparents of Katelyn (Will), Caleb, Chelsea (Collin), Jordan, Lindsay, Matthew, Jay, Ethan and David, and the great-grandparents of Emma and Keaton.
