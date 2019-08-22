BonAnno - 50 years

Robert and Shirley BonAnno of Washington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows at a Mass at St. Hilary Church. A dinner for family and friends followed at the Union Grill in Washington. The couple loves to travel and will take a trip to Croatia and Montenegro in the fall.
Mr. and Mrs. BonAnno were married August 9, 1969, in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Canonsburg, by Father Nicholas Dattilo.
They have one son, Robert J. BonAnno Jr. (Natalie) of Texas, and three grandchildren, Bryce, Bennett and Bree.
Mr. BonAnno was a speech pathologist for Intermediate Unit I. Mrs. BonAnno was a legal secretary/case administrator for more than 50 years, last employed by Julian Law Firm.
Both are now retired and enjoy dog and horse racing, and casinos.
