BonAnno - 50 years

Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.