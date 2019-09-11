William "Bill" and Sally Baird of Waynesburg will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Niagara Falls.
The couple was married September 13, 1969, on Jekyll Island, Ga.
They are the parents of two children, Jeff (Leigh) Baird and Corri Baird Jones. They are the grandparents of Jennifer Baird (Matt Portler) and Emma Jones, and great-grandparents of Karina and Lilly Portler.
William is a retired psychologist and Sally is retired from the County of Greene, Pennsylvania, as deputy treasurer.
