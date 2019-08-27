Cecil and Clara Dicks Anderson of Chartiers Township, Washington, celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary today.
The couple was married September 3, 1949, in West Alexander Methodist Church, by the Rev. John Debolt.
They are the parents of two children, Cecil III (Pattie) Anderson and Jerry Lee (Terri) Anderson. Their grandchildren are Gail (Thomas) Adams, Timothy Anderson and Daniel Anderson. They also have four great-grandchildren.
Mr. Anderson retired from Trinity School District in December 1995. Mrs. Anderson retired from Interstate Foodland in 2012.
They have been members of Friendship Community Church for 40 years.
