Allan and Virginia (Veltri) Adamsky of Washington will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary with a family dinner at Monterey Bay Fish Grotto in Pittsburgh hosted by their children.
The couple were married August 29, 1959, in St. Hilary Church, Washington.
Mr. and Mrs. Adamsky have four sons, Frank (Laura) of Decatur, Ala., Mike (Jurja) of Clearwater, Fla., Joe (Suzie) of Raleigh, N.C., and John (Alison) of Dublin, Ohio.
Their grandchildren are Rachael, Savina, Anthony, Katheryn, Alex, Nicholas, Jason, Heather, Nikola and Vito.
Mr. Adamsky is retired from Bayer Corp. and is a member of the Knights of Columbus. Mrs. Adamsky is retired from the Washington Hospital and is a member of the Christian Mothers.
Both Allan and Virginia continue to serve in several volunteer units at the Washington Hospital. Allan has also served on the board for the South Strabane Township Planning Commission and the Citizens Library. Virginia has been a member of many local volunteer organizations and also served on several boards including The Bronson House Auxiliary and Symphony South. Both are members of Immaculate Conception Church.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.