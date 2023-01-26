Though lava and fiery eruptions might seem like a thing of the past, volcanoes still are as fiery and fearsome as ever.
Consider this: Earth has more than 500 active volcanoes.
“Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation” at the Carnegie Science Center explores everything from the ancient destruction of Pompeii to the 2018 Kilauea eruption in Hawaii.
From under the sea to high above the ground, viewers will see that volcanoes are unique and complex.
Viewers also will travel across the world from mineral fields to lava lakes to see how volcanoes impact our earth – and see and hear it in exquisite 4K detail and Dolby surround sound at Rangos Giant Cinema.
“Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation” has a runtime of 42 minutes and is now showing until Feb. 24.
Tickets are being sold up to four weeks in advance, and viewers are asked to arrive 10 minutes prior to the show as the show begins promptly at the start time and late entries will not be permitted.
Tickets are $7 for the general public and $6 for members.
To purchase tickets and for more information, visit https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/.
