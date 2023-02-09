A vehicle crashed into the Bower Hill Fire Department Tuesday evening, destroying one of the garage doors.
The crash occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Vanadium Road in Scott Township The building’s sign and flagpole were also bent as a result.
According to the fire department, the driver of the vehicle was hospitalized with unspecified injuries. Nobody else was injured in the accident.
The department posted to Facebook that despite the damage, their vehicles remain operational and they can continue to work as normal.
They are also asking that residents stay out of the station’s lower lot. According to the department, one of the sign’s supports was knocked out of the ground, and it may be unstable.
