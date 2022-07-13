Canonsburg bleeds blue and gold – emphasis on gold.
Mayor Dave Rhome presented Katy Day and Gregory Bazzoli proclamations Monday evening for their showing at the 2022 Special Olympics in Florida last month.
The two locals are part of the soccer team that brought home a gold medal.
“I don’t know if anyone knows we have one Olympian from Canonsburg, Bill Schmidt,” said Rhome, alluding to the javelin thrower who won bronze at the 1972 Summer Olympics. “Katy and Greg ... have made Canonsburg proud once again.”
Day and Bazzoli beamed thanks as Rhome congratulated the Olympians – medals proudly around their necks – and the pair received a standing ovation from council and meeting attendees.
“Blue collar bleeds blue and gold. There’s just such great, rich history here. It’s great to be a part of this history,” said council President Eric Chandler. “Great job to the two of you. You’re one of us.”