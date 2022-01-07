The Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department sent gently used gear south Thursday morning, to Kentucky, where fire departments devastated by recent tornadoes – including the Dec. 10 EF4 and nine others that touched down New Year’s Day – are in need of equipment.
“We had a bunch of spare hose; 13 sets of gear, which is bunker pants, the jackets, boots and helmets; even a few nozzles,” said fire Chief Tim Solobay. “It’s all stuff that is slightly worn, but at least for somebody who has nothing, it’ll get them squared away.”
Solobay learned about the initiative to collect and send equipment to Kentucky firefighters through a Westmoreland County contact, Scott Graham. The Canonsburg fire chief said the project was well received by his station and trustees.
“I think there’s a lot of companies doing that all over the country, actually,” Solobay said. “We were given permission to go through all our stuff and see what was available.”
With the help of two other firefighters, Solobay, Assistant Fire Chief Scott Galbraith and Capt. Dale Rhome packed a truck full of the donated fire equipment Thursday morning and drove to Greensburg, where they and other fire stations dropped off donations.
The donated fire equipment leaves from Greensburg for Kentucky Saturday.
“Some of it’s aged, but it’s still functional to get them through until they’re able to get new stuff,” Solobay said.