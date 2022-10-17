MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens rallied in the third period to force overtime and then snatched a 3-2 overtime win from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.
Evgeni Malkin had a two-goal night, while Bryan Rust collected two assists for Pittsburgh. Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield tied the score at 2-2 and forced overtime. Kirby Dach scored the game-winning goal on the power play.
It was Dach’s first goal since he was acquired in a July trade with Chicago.
The Penguins’ Sidney Crosby was held off the scoresheet. The center had a goal and two assists in each of the Penguins’ first two games – both victories.
Pittsburgh’s Jeff Petry played his first game back at the Bell Centre. The defenseman took three penalties, including a costly one in overtime.
Casey DeSmith made 36 saves and allowed three goals. Samuel Montembeault allowed two goals and made 26 saves for Montreal.
The Penguins nearly jumped out to an early lead. Danton Heinen grabbed a loose puck in the left faceoff circle and surprised Montembeault with a wrist shot, but a video review showed the puck hit both goalposts without crossing the goal line.
After a scoreless first period, the Penguins finally found net. Marcus Pettersson found Malkin with a cross-ice pass and the Russian netted his second goal of the season on the one-timer.
Malkin recorded his second goal of the game four minutes later. The center hopped on Montembeault’s rebound in the slot to give Pittsburgh a 2-0 advantage.
The Canadiens cut their deficit to one early in the third period. Suzuki broke into the offensive zone and hit the post with a wrist shot but the captain rounded the net to grab his own rebound and tapped in Montreal’s first goal of the game.
With 2:26 remaining, the Canadiens called a timeout and pulled Montembeault. Jonathan Drouin found Caufield with a cross-ice pass and the sniper tied the score with a one-timer.
Petry took his third penalty of the game in overtime and it proved costly for the Penguins. Sean Monahan found Dach and the center scored his first goal with Montreal to end the game.
Petry played his first game at the Bell Centre in a Penguins uniform. The 34 year-old was booed on his first touch of the puck.
During a commercial break in the first period, the Canadiens organization presented a video honouring Petry’s eight-season stint in Montreal. He received a nice ovation, only to be booed seconds later on his next shift.
The Penguins will return to Pittsburgh to take on the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday before heading out on a five-game road trip.
