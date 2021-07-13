Oscar Campos went 4-for-4 with four RBI and two runs to help power Tri-City to a 6-3 victory over the Washington Wild Things Tuesday night in a Frontier League game.

The loss put the Wild Things record at 19-21 and snapped a six-game winning streak.

Tri-City scored four times in the middle three innings to snap a 2-2 tie. Campos’ third of four straight singles in a three-run sixth inning drove in one run. He knocked in two runs in the second inning and one in the fourth that broke the 2-2 tie.

Brad Zunica and Willy Garcia each scored twice for Tri-City.

Andrew Czech smacked his 9th home run of the season for Washington. That ties him for fourth place in the league.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In