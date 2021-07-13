Oscar Campos went 4-for-4 with four RBI and two runs to help power Tri-City to a 6-3 victory over the Washington Wild Things Tuesday night in a Frontier League game.
The loss put the Wild Things record at 19-21 and snapped a six-game winning streak.
Tri-City scored four times in the middle three innings to snap a 2-2 tie. Campos’ third of four straight singles in a three-run sixth inning drove in one run. He knocked in two runs in the second inning and one in the fourth that broke the 2-2 tie.
Brad Zunica and Willy Garcia each scored twice for Tri-City.
Andrew Czech smacked his 9th home run of the season for Washington. That ties him for fourth place in the league.