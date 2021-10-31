California University scored 28 unanswered points in the first quarter, including two touchdowns by junior wide receiver Derek Lockhart, on Saturday evening on the way to a 42-14 victory against Seton Hill on Senior Day at Adamson Stadium in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West play.
With the win, the Vulcans improved to 8-0 overall with a 5-0 mark in divisional action. The Vulcans have now secured at least a share of the PSAC West title with one week remaining in league play. The Griffins drop to 4-5 this season behind a 2-4 record in PSAC West play.
Junior quarterback Noah Mitchell set a career high with five touchdown passes and finished with 339 passing yards on 27-of-43 attempts with no interceptions. He completed passes to seven different players while posting his fourth straight game of at least 300 passing yards.
Mitchell now ranks third in school history with 66 passing touchdowns, which is just three shy of tying the all-time school record held by Josh Portis (2009-10).
Lockhart finished with 135 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 10 catches against Seton Hill. Over the last three games, he has totaled 24 receptions for 380 yards with six touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver JaQuae Jackson totaled 121 receiving yards on seven catches with a pair of touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Tyson Hill added six receptions for 48 yards.
Wash & Jeff 28, Grove City 24: Sophomore Justin Huss accounted for a pair of first half touchdowns and the W&J defense picked up Grove City quarterback Josh Ehst four times in a 28-24 victory Saturday afternoon in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game at Robert E. Thorn Field in Mercer County.
W&J improved to 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the PAC. Grove City drops to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the league. The Wolverines’ two losses have come by a combined five points.
The win was the ninth straight for W&J in the head-to-head series with Grove City. Head coach Mike Sirianni is now 17-1 all time against the Wolverines.
W&J scored on its opening possession, as sophomore quarterback Colton Jones connected with senior wide receiver Payton Skalos for a 19-yard touchdown pass to cap a seven-play, 58-yard drive.
Jones completed 24 of 36 pass attempts for 225 yards in his first collegiate start. Running back Joey Koroly carried 16 times for 80 yards and a score. Andrew Wolf hauled in six catches for 84 yards.
Geneva 49, Waynesburg 3: Geneva’s secondary intercepted Waynesburg quarterback Trevor Miller five times, returning two for touchdowns, in a 49-3 victory over the Yellow Jackets Saturday in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game at Geneva
After Geneva (3-5, 3-4) built a 14-0 first-quarter lead, sophomore kicker Keegan Raabe put Waynesburg (1-7, 1-6) on the board with a 33-yard field goal that came 45 seconds into the second quarter.
The Golden Tornadoes chipped in two more touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 28-3 lead into halftime. Damian Lomelli and James Clark returned interceptions for touchdowns for Geneva.