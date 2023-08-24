Women face many unique financial challenges in life. Eighty percent of women die single while 80% of men die married. The main reason for this are often women marry men a few years older. This, combined with longer life expectancies, creates the disparity in marital status at death.

The average woman becomes a widow at 58½. This is much younger than for men. Most households suffer an income loss after death. Today, most households are dependent on two incomes. In a retired family on Social Security, one check goes away at the first death. If there is a pension, it may end totally or be reduced by half.

