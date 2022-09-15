There are very important FED meetings on Sept. 20 and 21.

They have been very clear that they take inflation seriously and they will do whatever is necessary to deal with it. The stock market probably has gotten ahead of itself. Wall Street firms have been trying to convince themselves and even more importantly, investors that inflation was getting under control, and everything is going to be fine soon. It is important to understand that both inflation and rising interest rates are having a negative impact on stock values.

