Medicare is the government health care program for citizens age 65 and up and people who have been on Social Security Disability for at least two years.

While people approaching retirement age think about Social Security years in advance, they often do not consider Medicare. Normally, people use more health care as they age. Some studies have shown that a 65-year-old couple will spend $315,000 on medical expenses. This includes both premiums and out-of-pocket costs. Proper planning can help reduce those costs.

