A few years ago, a major insurance company ran ads asking what is your magic retirement number. This was supposed to be the amount of savings someone had to acquire to be able to retire. Recently this same question was posed in a survey. Americans thought they would need nearly $1.3 million to retire comfortably.

What most people should strive for is the “mentality of feeling assured that you can spend money throughout retirement,” one expert said. If you retire at 60 and live to 100, you have to worry about what costs will be over 40 years. Longevity becomes a major concern when planning retirement.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription