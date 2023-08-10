Recently, the Fitch Rating Service downgraded the U.S. long-term credit rating to AA+, down from AAA. This was only the second time in history that this happened; the other was in 2011. It took the action because of concerns of the growing national deficit and dysfunction in Washington. This could make it more expensive for the government to borrow money.

The recent debt ceiling negotiations came within days of the government defaulting on paying its bills. While the compromise forced by the House cut some future spending to secure passage, it probably was not enough. Fitch said, “They expected deterioration over the next three years, an erosion of governance and a growing general debt burden,” which is a concern.

