The economy continues to be unsettled with each passing week. First Republic became the third bank in two months to be taken over by the government and sold to a bigger bank. All three had a run-on depositor trying to withdraw all of their money. No bank including the largest have all deposits sitting in the vault. The money is lent out to other customers to buy houses, autos, credit cards and many other things. Most people should not withdraw all of their funds. No depositors lost any money in any of the three bank failures. The same cannot be said for the stockholders in these banks, as they probably lost all, if not most, of their investment.

The stock market is very nervous about many bank stocks and afraid that problems may spread. This probably is not true. The bigger banks are stress-tested and held to higher standards. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 was down more than 350 points. The Federal Reserve started its regularly scheduled meeting today and will announce tomorrow if it is raising interest rates again, probably by a quarter point. While inflation has come down some, it is still much higher than desired. It is a difficult balancing act for the Fed to control inflation and not cause too severe of a recession.

