We are now almost half way through 2023. While we are all excited about the prospect of attending enjoyable events as well as  vacations, now is the perfect time to take steps to lower your tax bill. Most people approach taxes in a reactive manner. The year ends and they collect all of their documents to give to their tax preparer. There is little that the preparer can do except make sure you get all of the available deductions. A much better way is to be pro-active and develop a plan now to reduce your 2023 tax bill.

Have you been contributing to an IRA or 401k plan? If you start now, this will lower your income and save on taxes. If you can get an employer match, take it, as it is hard to beat free money. One thing you want to be careful about is making sure your savings have tax diversification. There are three types of tax funnels, according to the IRS: pre-tax or qualified, post-tax or non-qualified and tax preferential, such as a Roth or properly structured life insurance. Too many people end up with all of their funds in a qualified account. This is not ideal because it can cause many tax problems later. Two examples might be larger required minimum distribution (RMD), which could increase Medicare premiums, and higher taxes after the death of one spouse.

